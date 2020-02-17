Sheehan, LTK team prepped for fresh TA2 start in Sebring opener

After a challenging 2019 Trans Am presented by Pirelli season that rewarded New Englander Tom Sheehan with the Iron Man Award at the Daytona season finale, the LTK Insulation Technologies team have spent the winter refreshing for the 2020 grind — just their second year running a Mike Cope Mustang after switching from a Chevrolet Camaro.

Sheehan’s No. 97 car will line up on the grid at the Sebring International Raceway Trans Am season-opener on Feb. 28-Mar. 1 against a tough list of TA2 competitors. Reflecting on what has been a busy winter-prep season, Sheehan was upbeat: “The winter has been productive (and) the team is ready to kick off 2020. The first race of our year is in sunny Florida and will have lots of excitement for sure,” he said.

“The (TA2) field will be strong, so there’s no time to knock off any rust. We are looking to fire off strong and showcase the team’s hard work.”

Sponsor LTK Insulation Technologies, based in Sheehan’s Bow, N.H., hometown, is one of the country’s leading suppliers to the construction industry.

On a sad note, Sheehan acknowledged the recent death of Peter Argetsinger, a member of the International Motor Racing Research Center’s governing council and a race driving instructor at Sebring itself. Argetsinger was Sheehan’s friend and was his coach for a season — a legacy Tom shares with others including Damon Hill and Juan Pablo Montoya, both of whom were coached by Peter early in their careers.

The Sebring weekend begins for the TA2 teams with optional test sessions at 12:00pm and 5:30pm ET on Friday, Feb. 28. After an 11:30am ET practice session on Saturday morning, a drivers autograph session is scheduled for 12:30pm. The all-important single qualifying is at 5:35pm Saturday.

The TA2 race powered by AEM is scheduled for 1:25pm ET on Sunday, March 1. Follow the race on gotransam.com or om the Race Monitor app.