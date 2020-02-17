Lemons of Love's fourth Global MX-5 Cup car giveaway

Lemons of Love had such great success with its 2017, 2018 and 2019 Mazda Global MX-5 Cup car giveaway that the renowned charity is conducting it for a fourth time in 2020.

With each $100 ticket purchase, participants have a chance to win a nearly turn-key race car based on the current-generation Mazda Miata, built this year by Flis Performance. The winning ticket will be pulled on Saturday, March 21, during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

All donations support Lemons of Love’s mission to create, fill, and deliver care packages for those undergoing treatment for cancer. Since 2014, Lemons of Love has shared more than 9,500 packages to all 50 states and 14 countries.

“Anywhere you look, you can see the love and support of Lemons of Love in the racing community. ‘Proud Supporter of Lemons of Love’ stickers are all over the Mazda MX-5 Paddock, and Sarah Montgomery rocked the Lemons of Love logo for the past several years,” reads the information page on the charity’s website.

In addition to the grand prize, Lemons of Love will also draw tickets for monthly prizes donated by a long list of supporters.

Learn more about the car and product giveaway, plus purchase tickets for the Lemons of Love Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Giveaway here.

Learn more about Lemons of Love here.

Learn more about Flis Performance and the Global MX-5 Cup cars they build here.