Brian France launches private investment firm

Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France has announced the launch of a private investment company, Silver Falcon Capital, Inc.

According to its media release, Silver Falcon Capital will “provide capital investment to help companies in specific categories to design, develop and market brands and products to grow and scale at faster rates.” The firm will have offices in New York City, Charlotte, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles.

Silver Falcon Capital will focus on investment categories that include sports, entertainment, media, and restaurant.

France is no longer involved in the family business and was bought out of his ISC shares when NASCAR merged with ISC. Recently, France told the Sports Business Journal that he remains in touch with some NASCAR executives as well as his uncle, Jim France. Jim France is the current NASCAR Chairman and CEO.

Brian France took a leave of absence from NASCAR in August 2018 following an arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. After initially facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), France later pleaded guilty to DWI and given 100 hours of community service.

He has mostly stayed out of the public eye over the last year. The Sports Business Journal article on France states that is when Silver Falcon was set up.

On Sunday, France accompanied President Donald Trump on Air Force One to the Daytona 500, where the President was serving as the race’s grand marshal.