Toyota and Kyle Busch showcase 2021 GR Supra at Daytona

Signing the line is a popular tradition among NASCAR fans, but Toyota Racing takes it to a new level in this promotional video for the manufacturer’s 2021 GR Supra, featuring a burnout on Daytona’s start-finish line by Kyle Busch in the new car.

A full video production team along with a Russian Arm vehicle were brought in through the overnight hours at the speedway, allowing optimal time for filming and the lights around the 2.5-mile speedway to be set accordingly for this two-minute film.