Logano paces final Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup Series teams had their final opportunity to get on track in preparation for the Daytona 500 with a final 50-minute practice session Saturday afternoon. While not every team felt the need to participate, two former Daytona 500 winners led the way.

Joey Logano topped the speed chart at 200.517mph (44.884 seconds) in his Team Penske Ford. Logano won the Daytona 500 in 2015.

Kevin Harvick, who won this race in 2007, was second fastest at 200.512mph in his Stewart-Haas Mustang. Third fastest was Brad Keselowski in another Team Penske Ford, at 200.499mph.

Completing the top five was Clint Bowyer at 200.468mph and Cole Custer at 200.419mph. Bowyer ran the most laps in final practice with 23.

The Ford train continued with Aric Almirola sixth fastest at 200.374mph. David Ragan was seventh fastest at 199.583mph, and then Michael McDowell was eighth fastest at 199.366mph.

Chevrolet drivers William Byron and Brendan Gaughan rounded out the top 10. Byron clocked in ninth quick at 198.754 mph with Gaughan 10th quick at 198.548 mph.

There were both drafting and single-car runs in final practice. Only 26 of the 40 drivers who will start the Daytona 500 got on track.

Polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was among those who opted not to practice. Neither did defending race winner Denny Hamlin or any of the Toyota teams.

UP NEXT: The 62nd Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.