The Week In IndyCar, Feb 13, with Sebastien Bourdais

The 750th episode of The Marshall Pruett Podcast coincides with the first recording of the Hamburger & French Fry show of 2020 with Marshall Pruett and Sebastien Bourdais as they break down the busy two-day IndyCar test at Circuit of The Americas; the pace shown by Bourdais’ A.J. Foyt Racing team; being faster than his former team prior to stepping out of the No. 14 Chevy; some of the other surprises from the Open Test; and then onto questions submitted by listeners via social media on everything from the new IndyCar aeroscreen, Seb’s time in Formula 1, the one circuit remaining on his bucket list, interest in driving for Peugeot when it returns to Le Mans in 2022, and more — all on The Week In IndyCar show.
