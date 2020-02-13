Rebellion withdrawal has no impact on Peugeot WEC program

Rebellion Racing’s announcement that it is withdrawing from motorsport after the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours will not affect Peugeot Sport’s forthcoming FIA WEC program.

The French automaker released a statement on Twitter making it clear that its 2020 FIA WEC top class effort is set to continue with partner TOTAL.

Rebellion Racing was set to collaborate with Peugeot on its new hypercar program, the announcement last year explaining that roles between the two companies would be “divided” as part of the formation of a “single entity working out of Versailles-Satory.”

But the news that Rebellion will not be racing beyond June 2020 means that partnership is no more.

“We are currently in the early stages of building up our technical project, and we acknowledge Rebellion’s decision points us in a direction to modify the configuration of our operational system by 2022,” said the Peugeot Sport release. “Their decision to withdraw does not change Peugeot’s program in the FIA WEC.

“We continue working with enthusiasm in a configuration refocused with our partner TOTAL to design a #WEC race car that will be a source of pride for Peugeot and that will be perfectly aligned with its energetic transition.”

Peugeot CEO Jean-Philippe Imperato also responded to the news, tweeting: “Full speed with TOTAL for our FIA WEC participation in 2022 with an electrified racing car!”

In addition to the statement, Peugeot also tweeted out a revised version of its hypercar concept image with the Rebellion branding removed.