NASCAR renames Cup championship trophy to honor Bill France

The NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy has a name.

Beginning in 2020, the Cup champion will receive the Bill France Cup. However, the trophy design and size remain the same as it has been for the last three years, featuring all 24 tracks on the circuit, and will continue to be created by Jostens.

The design will be updated should new tracks join the schedule.

The Bill France Cup honors NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. as well as Bill France Jr.

“Big Bill” France founded the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. Among France’s many achievements were the creation of superspeedways, Daytona and Talladega.

The younger France oversaw the sport from 1972 to 2003, during which time it grew from a regional to national sport.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France. “My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world.”

NASCAR championship weekend is November 6-8 at Phoenix Raceway.