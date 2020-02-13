Cup drivers join Fox Sports Xfinity broadcast team

Fox Sports has announced its plans to incorporate NASCAR Cup Series drivers into the Xfinity Series broadcast booth once again.

Brad Keselowski will be in the booth this Saturday afternoon for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He will be alongside regular play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander as well as Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer is taking on a more significant role with Fox Sports this season as he’ll be in the booth for nine Xfinity Series races, as well as unspecified races in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Alexander will be joined by Kurt Busch in the broadcast booth along with brother Kyle Busch on April 4 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tony Stewart and Bowyer, along with Alexander, will call the action at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25.

There will also be a “Drivers Only” broadcast again this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Bowyer and Joey Logano in the booth and Kevin Harvick serving as the play-by-play announcer. On pit road will be Daniel Suarez, Darrell Wallace Jr., and Ryan Blaney. In the studio for that race will be crew chief Chad Knaus, Brad Keselowski, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Below is the full press conference with Stewart, Bowyer, Busch, and Keselowski discussing their roles.