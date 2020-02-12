Track Night 2020 Event Schedule

More than 34,000 cars have been on track since the inception of the SCCA Track Night in America Driven by Tire Rack program in 2015. In 2020, thousands more can fulfill their dream at more than 30 tracks and more than 137 days across the country already on the schedule, with more to be added.

Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado and Nelson Ledges Road Course in Ohio join Track Night’s list of venues for 2020, which includes VIRginia International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, Lime Rock Park and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta among the tracks in the east, stopping all across the country before reaching the Pacific Ocean at Portland International Raceway and Auto Club Speedway, among others.

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle during weeknights. All that is required is that participants be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and have access to an approved helmet and streetcar in good working condition.

The price to participate is usually around $160 per event. Some special events and certain tracks may be a bit more. No previous on-track experience or SCCA membership is required to join in the fun. Drivers participate in the Advanced, Intermediate or KONI Novice Experience group so on-track activities remain fun for all, and everyone gets three 20-minute sessions on course — as well as feedback from SCCA driver coaches on site. Admission is free for people who just want to stop by and watch the fun, and leisurely circuit parade laps are provided for all Track Night in America guests.

Registration opens for most events on March 3rd, with events that take place in March open now at TrackNightInAmerica.com. Check the Track Night in America Events Page for details. Premier events at Daytona International Speedway, Lime Rock Park, Sebring International Raceway, and VIRginia International Raceway will open at a later date.