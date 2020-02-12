Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 12, Listener Q&A

Image by LePage/LAT

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 12, Listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Feb 12, Listener Q&A

By 4 hours ago

By: |

It’s time for the The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, with more fallout from Fernando Alonso and Honda, the Open Test at COTA, Carlin Racing (photo above), Scott McLaughlin, future engine regulations, and more items to cover, all submitted by our listeners via social media.

, , , Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/02/12/the-week-in-indycar-feb-12-listener-qa/ The Week In IndyCar, Feb 12, Listener Q&A - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home