The Week In IndyCar, Feb 12, Listener Q&A

It’s time for the The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, with more fallout from Fernando Alonso and Honda, the Open Test at COTA, Carlin Racing (photo above), Scott McLaughlin, future engine regulations, and more items to cover, all submitted by our listeners via social media.
North American Racing 11m ago
Fisher Hartman team returns with F4 US development program
Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing Development has announced a new United States Formula 4 program with Indiana teen Elliot Cox behind the (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Red Bull RB16 hits the track at Silverstone
Red Bull’s 2020 Formula 1 car, the RB16, underwent Silverstone shakedown testing at Silverstone today, becoming the second team to (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
F1 postpones Chinese Grand Prix
The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix will not be held on it original date of April 19 after Formula 1 confirmed a postponement of the race due to (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago
Robin Miller's Mailbag for February 12, presented by Honda Racing/HPD
Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: (…)
IndyCar 13hr ago
Johnson stops by IndyCar COTA test
NASCAR’s seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson spent Tuesday at Circuit of The Americas doing a bit of window shopping. Set to retire (…)
Road to Indy 13hr ago
Frost steps up to Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport
Singapore’s Danial Frost will step up from the Indy Pro 2000 series and join back-to-back Indy Lights champions Andretti Autosport. Frost, (…)
IndyCar 17hr ago
Foul weather spoils first day of COTA Open Test
The IndyCar field will have to wait until tomorrow to do any meaningful running after the first day of the Open Test at COTA was (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
F1 launch diary: Mercedes to Ferrari
Indulge me a little bit, because I never do a diary, but this week is set to be one full of anticipation, hope, expectation and hopefully (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
No simple solutions to keeping drivers cool in the aeroscreen era
The NTT IndyCar Series has arrived at its final iteration of cockpit cooling to complement the new aeroscreen driver protection device. (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Herta gets six-race Capstone support
Winning has paid off for Colton Herta and the new Andretti Autosport union with Harding Steinbrenner Racing with the return of Capstone (…)
Comments