Logano says he and Keselowski have buried Clash hatchet

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have talked this week, with Logano of the belief everything’s patched up.

Sunday afternoon, Keselowski made heated comments toward his Penske teammate and blocking generally after being involved in a Lap 67 crash. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion repeatedly using the word “dumb” to describe the racing and the moves made.

Both drivers immediately faced questions about the status of their relationship during Daytona 500 Media Day on Wednesday. Logano was in an upbeat mood and admitted they’ll have different opinions on things, but “I think we’ll be fine.”

Keselowski had a reserved demeanor during his time with the media and didn’t have anything new to add to the storyline.

“I think I’ve been pretty consistent and verbal about the blocking on the racetrack, so I don’t really have anything I feel differently about with respect to that,” he said. “But as far as the comments specifically to Joey, I’ll keep those between him and I.”

Pinpointing why Keselowski was frustrated was simple, and he didn’t bite on a question about being in a contract year or any new competitiveness between the Team Penske teams given their crew chief changes.

“I hate losing races that I feel like we were in position to win,” he said.

And for those wondering, no, the talk didn’t happen because the two drivers ran into each other at Disney World.

“It’s a big place,” Logano laughed. “There’s a lot of people there.”

“There are different perspectives on the whole thing, and I had no clue,” Logano said of the conversation. “I was like, ‘Hey, what are you mad about? Let’s talk about it.’ There were things that I had no idea about and I just explained my side of the story. That’s all you can really do. I think once he understands the whole side of the story, and you know how it is — you get out of the race car, you’re frustrated, you’re mad, your emotions are running high, you haven’t re-watched anything yet and they stick a microphone in your face and ask you what happened. You don’t really know until you go back and study it and figure it all out.

“That stuff happens, but, like I said, we’ve been friends for a long time. We’ve been able to figure stuff out before he said afterwards. I’m not really that worried about it. It’s gonna be OK. We’re gonna figure it out. Everything always blows by. Everything gets better.”