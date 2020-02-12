IndyCar still working around the weather at COTA Open Test

Cool conditions at Circuit of The Americas has prompted IndyCar to make another schedule change to the second day of the Open Test in an effort to maximize the amount of usable track time for the teams.

After yesterday’s opening day was essentially abandoned because the track and ambient temperatures were too low for the tires and brakes to get into their operating window, teams were again greeted with cool conditions at the Austin venue this morning.

The initial scheduled start time of 9 a.m. CT was pushed back an hour to allow a rain shower to pass and give temperatures a chance to rise, but after a handful of cars make some exploratory laps on a damp track, the session was red-flagged again.

Conditions are being regularly evaluated as the series works to determine when the cars will be able to resume running, and once they do, the previously scheduled lunch break will be dropped and the track is expected to remain open through to the end of the day. The weather is forecast to become progressively more accommodating as the afternoon goes on.

IndyCar did investigate the possibility of extending the Open Test by an additional day, but RACER understands that it has been determined that that won’t be viable, partly because of scheduling problems with COTA, and also for logistical reasons: several rookies are traveling directly from COTA to Texas Motor Speedway to undergo the first part of their rookie orientation process on Friday.