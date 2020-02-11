NASCAR podcast: Fox Sports' Adam Alexander

Daytona 500 week is here and Fox Sports will carry all the coverage leading up to and for the 62nd edition of the big race.
Among those who will call the action is Adam Alexander, who has many responsibilities with the network. Alexander is the play-by-play announcer for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a co-host of NASCAR Race Hub with Danielle Trotta (pictured above, with Alexander), and is also on the pre-race broadcast for NASCAR Cup Series races. However, Alexander might be one of the least-known personalities the network has.
This week get to know Alexander better and hear how he wound up covering NASCAR. Plus:
What Alexander is most looking forward to covering this season
What it’s like working with Cup Series drivers in the booth during Xfinity Series races
Whether there is any difficulty for him in transitioning from one role to another
Working with the giant green screen in the virtual Fox studio
His experience covering the Indianapolis 500 and his early beginnings in broadcasting
Comments