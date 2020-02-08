Lucky draw gives Busch Clash pole to Newman

The luck of the draw went Ryan Newman’s way for the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

A random draw determined the starting lineup for tomorrow’s 75-lap exhibition race. Paired with a fan, the crew chief for each driver entered in the race drew a Busch Beer can with a starting position hidden on the bottom.

Newman will start from the pole after his crew chief, Scott Graves, drew the top spot. Although Newman is a former Daytona 500 winner (2008), the Roush Fenway driver has never won the Busch Clash.

Brad Keselowski, the 2018 Busch Clash winner, will join Newman on the front row.

The starting lineup:

1. Ryan Newman

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Larson

5. Aric Almirola

6. Clint Bowyer

7. William Byron

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kyle Busch

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Chase Elliott

12. Erik Jones

13. Joey Logano

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Austin Dillon

16. Jimmie Johnson

17. Kurt Busch

18. Denny Hamlin

Jimmie Johnson is the defending winner of the Busch Clash.

The race will go green after 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.