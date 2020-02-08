Harvick extends SHR deal

Kevin Harvick has signed a contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing that will keep him behind the wheel through 2023.

Harvick, 44, revealed the new deal with reporters Saturday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. His contract was set to expire after the 2021 season.

“Kevin Harvick is a world-class wheelman, leader, and steward of the sport,” said SHR president Brett Frood. “We are very fortunate to have him as an integral part of Stewart-Haas Racing. While we don’t comment on the status of our contracts, we do look forward to working with Kevin and chasing championships into the future.”

Since joining Stewart-Haas in 2014, Harvick has been one of the most dominant drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

With crew chief Rodney Childers, Harvick and the No. 4 Ford Mustang team have won 26 races, captured 25 poles, led 9,611 laps, and have been in the Championship 4 five of its six years. Harvick won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

With a continued focus on competition, Harvick is stepping back from contributing to the Xfinity Series broadcasts for Fox Sports. Additionally, Harvick is cutting out his time on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after hosting a show last season called “Happy Hours.”

“There are a number of things that went into those decisions,” Harvick explained. “First and foremost, Wednesday’s just don’t work very well for me with (son) Keelan, with picking him up from school and going to events and activities and things after school. He didn’t really like it. It frees up another day for me. That was a piece of the equation. The other piece was that in order to do that stuff right, it isn’t just the show. It is the production meetings and the time and you have things coming up from a development standpoint that are going to take a lot of time at the end of the year to get prepared for 2021 from a testing standpoint.

“I am intrigued by that. That will keep me in the car for a few more years as we go through 2023 and then we will see where we are at. That timing works well for me from a media standpoint, just because of the fact that you have a TV contract coming up and will know who the players are and I think at that particular point you will have a fair amount of experience in the new car and will hopefully have been through the engine change, the vehicle change.

“There were a number of things that go along with that. I just really like racing with a group of guys and my organization that I am at. I worked my whole career and feel like I got here with a group of guys and the people that I have had success with and for me, going through a few more years in the car just made sense.”

The 2020 season is Harvick’s 20th full year in the Cup Series.