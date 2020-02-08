Gibbs drivers top Clash practice

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers swept the top four spots in Busch Clash practice at Daytona.

Erik Jones (199.756 mph) led teammates Denny Hamlin (199.734 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (199.703 mph), and Kyle Busch (199.645 mph). The four drivers were among those who ran the fewest laps in the first and only practice session for the Busch Clash.

Six Ford drivers completed the the remainder of the top 10 on the speed chart.

Ryan Blaney was fifth fastest at 198.667 mph and was followed by Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski at 198.544 mph. Joey Logano, the third Penske car, was seventh fastest at 198.509 mph.

Kevin Harvick was the fastest of the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers at eighth quickest with a lap of 198.439 mph. Clint Bowyer followed him at 198.199 mph and Aric Almirola at 198.624 mph.

Eighteen drivers are competing in this year’s Busch Clash. Two eligible drivers will not be in the race: Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric. Suarez and his No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team will focus on the Daytona 500 while Hemric does not have a Cup Series ride.

Eligibility for the Clash comes through being a 2019 pole winner, a former Clash winner (who competed full-time last year), a former Daytona 500 winner (who competed full-time last year), a former Daytona 500 pole winner (who competed full-time last year), or being a 2019 playoff driver.

The starting line-up for the Busch Clash will be determined through a random draw on Saturday night.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Daytona 500 practice at 1:35 p.m. ET.