Ford Performance Racing School backs Briscoe for NXS

Ford Performance Racing School will sponsor Chase Briscoe in 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Saturday morning.

Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford Mustang will carry Ford Performance Racing School for the first time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 22. The complete list of races where the company will be a primary sponsor was not released.

“When you have a racing school featuring the latest Ford Mustang GTs, there’s no better way to market our performance driving instruction with a professional driver who races Mustangs,” said Dan McKeever, president, Ford Performance Racing School.

“Chase Briscoe speaks the same language as our customers and demonstrates the capabilities of his race car in every race he enters. His knowledge of how to operate his Ford Mustang didn’t happen overnight. It came with instruction and repetition, giving him confidence and understanding of his car’s features. That’s what we do for attendees of the Ford Performance Racing School, whether it’s with a new Ford Mustang on the racetrack or a Ford F-150 on the trails.”

The Ford Performance Racing school is based in Tooele, Utah, and also has an operation at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Briscoe is back for a second season in the Xfinity Series after winning Rookie of the Year in 2019. In addition to Ford Performance Racing School, Briscoe will also have sponsorship support (in 10 races) from HighPoint.