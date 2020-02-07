Arrow McLaren SP unveils 2020 livery

Arrow McLaren SP has taken the wraps off the livery that it will carry into the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The design largely continues the two-tone theme that the cars ran last year, but substitutes the gold for McLaren’s papaya orange. New touches include stylized numbers, and blue front and rear endplates and aeroscreen accents on Oliver Askew’s No.7 entry to provide some visual differentiation from Pato O’Ward’s predominantly black No.5 sister car.

“It’s been a few weeks of hard work and really getting all the details finalized,” said O’Ward. “I think this final product is awesome. It really shows what we are trying to portray and what we are trying to do in this new partnership between Arrow and McLaren going forward. I think the car is aggressive, lethal, and looks fast. I’m really looking forward to COTA in the next few days and seeing how it looks on track. I’m very proud to be driving the black and papaya No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.”

Askew concurred.

“I think Pato and I are going to have the best looking cars on the grid,” he said. “My first impressions of the car are it looks very aggressive. I love the matte black and the papaya orange. They go really well together and it looks lethal. I think we are going to catch a lot of eyes on the grid and at tracks this season.”

The new livery marks the latest change in what has been a transformative period for the team, which heads into the new season with a new McLaren partnership, two new drivers, and a change in engine supplier from Honda to Chevrolet.

“2020 is the start of something new, not just for me but for the whole Arrow McLaren SP team,” said O’Ward, who is heading into his first full IndyCar season after making nine previous IndyCar starts over the past two years.

“It’s a new partnership between Arrow, McLaren and Schmidt Peterson and I think it’s great. The series is growing, the team is growing exponentially, and the goals are high. There are many people working hard to make things happen and within those people working hard are Oliver Askew and I. We want to give the team what they’re giving us. We want to return results by doing well. It’s definitely a year that I’m really looking forward to, and I can’t wait to get started in St. Pete. I’m sure all the hard work we’ve put in this offseason is going to pay off.”

Askew, who succeeded O’Ward as Indy Lights champion last year, is similarly optimistic.

“I think we’re all looking forward to the opening round at St Pete, which will also be my rookie debut, but there is still a lot of work and testing going on behind the scenes to make sure we show up as well prepared as possible,” he said. “I think we have a really passionate and smart group of people behind Pato and I. I can’t wait to represent Arrow McLaren SP and all of our sponsors this season.”