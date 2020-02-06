Sport Clips adds support for Busch, Truex Jr. to its JGR partnership

Sport Clips is expanding its presence with Joe Gibbs Racing through support for reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and 2017 series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Busch, defending winner of the spring race, will have the Sport Clips livery on his No. 18 Toyota Camry at Phoenix Raceway on March 8.

Truex will sport the colors on his No. 19 Toyota Camry at Dover on May 3. A year ago, Truex dominated the NASCAR Cup Series race there.

The partnership will also see Sport Clips continue its relationship with Erik Jones, with whom they first partnered back in 2015 when Jones was in the Xfinity Series. This year, Jones will have Sports Clips on his No. 20 Toyota Camry in five NASCAR Cup Series races — the Busch Clash at Daytona, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

Sports Clips also had a decade-long partnership with Denny Hamlin, which will continue for his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start this year. Hamlin will drive the Sports Clips-liveried car at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 5.

“We are especially thrilled with our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing this year because we get to welcome two additional drivers to the Sport Clips team with Kyle and Martin joining Erik and Denny,” said Gordon Logan, founder and CEO of Sports Clips. “Together, these four drivers bring decades of NASCAR experience to the team and further strengthen our partnership with JGR.

“I know our clients will be excited to watch these guys hit the track and bring home some big wins this season.”

This season is the 12th that Sport Clips and Joe Gibbs Racing have been partners.