Live stream: King of the Hammers T1 race

After a week of preliminary races and anticipation, the final two races of the annual King of the Hammers off-road racing festival are at hand. Today’s big event is the second annual Toyo Tires Desert Invitational presented by Monster Energy race for the unlimited T-1 trucks (also known as Trophy-Trucks in the SCORE series).

Last year Luke McMillin posted his first class victory at King of the Hammers, and he has returned along with brother Dan, who is driving his brand new 4WP/BFGoodrich sponsored Mason-built all-wheel drive Ford. In this morning’s prologue, the No.7 Ford of Bryce Menzies outran his Red Bull teammate Andy McMillin for the pole position in a final field of 15 of the 1,000 horsepower machines. The race offers a $100,000 winner-take-all first place prize.

The King of the Hammers event produces some of the most incredible live coverage in a all of off-road desert motorsports. Fan can watch complete coverage of today’s 300-mile Desert Invitational and tomorrow’s Class 4400 KOH finale by visiting www.ultra4racing.com.