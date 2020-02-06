IndyCar spring training live stream

The NTT IndyCar Series and NBC Sports will offer coverage of next week’s one and only pre-season open test with live streaming of the Tuesday-Wednesday Spring Training sessions at Circuit of The Americas.

The on-track activity will be available for viewing on IndyCar.com and the IndyCar mobile app, with hosts Katie Hargitt, Kevin Lee, Jake Query and Paul Tracy.

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan, who starts his season at the Indianapolis 500, will be onsite at COTA to support the team and join the broadcasts.

Four sessions are scheduled for Spring Training, with Tuesday’s opening run taking place from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and the second from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s activity is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., and 1:00-5:00 p.m. All times are Eastern.