Flannery to serve as KOH Grand Marshal

Crandon International Raceway President and 2017 Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) inductee Cliff Flannery will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2020 King of the Hammers event.

Flannery will be present for Thursday’s Toyo Desert Invitational for unlimited desert T1 trucks (also known as Trophy-Trucks) and Friday’s Nitto King of the Hammers Ultra4 race for unlimited Class 4400 machines.

“On behalf of everyone involved with Crandon International Raceway, I am proud to represent our entire community at this year’s King of the Hammers race,” stated Flannery. “I was very humbled by Dave Cole’s generous invitation, and I am looking forward to seeing this amazing event for the very first time. The relationship between our organizations and both of us has grown into something special that’s for sure. It will be great seeing what Dave and his organization have built in a very short time.”

Since 2007, the KOH event has become a destination for off-road motorsports enthusiasts around the globe and is centered around extreme competition in equally extreme terrain. Since its inception, fabricators have continued to innovate with the goal to build the best unlimited vehicles in the attempt to be crowned “King.”

The King of the Hammers has humble roots that started as a friendly wager among twelve teams of friends competing for bragging rights in a challenge no one thought could be done in one day.

Today, King of the Hammers is considered the toughest series of one-day races in the sport of off-road, while at the same time having a festival atmosphere centered around the makeshift event venue known as “Hammertown.” With an intense, week-long schedule of races that covers an entire week, the King of the Hammers attracts tens of thousands of fans from North America and around the globe as well as a massive international audience for its live streaming coverage at www.ultra4racing.com.