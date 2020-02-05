Supercars star McLaughlin set for Indy GP with Penske

Team Penske has announced that reigning Virgin Australia Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin will make his IndyCar Series debut with the team this May, racing in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The two-time Supercars champ, who will be gunning for his third consecutive series championship with DJR Team Penske in 2020, will also take part in next week’s IndyCar open test at Circuit of The Americas. The news follows on from an impressive test by McLaughin in one of Penske’s Chevrolet-powered Indy cars at Sebring last month.

McLaughlin will drive the No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet during both the COTA test and the Indy GP.

“This is an amazing opportunity — to race against some of the best open-wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsports,” said McLaughlin. “It’s a driver’s dream to get a chance to race an Indy car for Team Penske. With the experience I gained at the test in Sebring, I know a little bit more about what to expect when I get back into the car at COTA. I just want to learn as much as I can every time I’m in the car so I can make the most of the opportunity to race with the team at the Grand Prix in Indianapolis.”

McLaughlin has scored 35 victories and 44 pole positions over the last three seasons while helping DJRTP claim team championships in 2017 and 2019 and winning the driver’s title in each of the last two seasons. McLaughlin also earned his first win in the legendary Bathurst 1000 race in October, with co-driver Alex Premat. On his way to the title last season, McLaughlin established a new single-season Supercars record with 18 victories, along with a series-leading 15 poles and 22 podium finishes.

“Scott has experienced tremendous success in Supercars over the last three seasons with DJR Team Penske and we believe his talent and his drive will continue to shine behind the wheel of an Indy car,” said team owner Roger Penske. “It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as we work up to his first race at the Indianapolis Grand Prix. We know Scott will work hard to improve with every lap and he will represent Team Penske well as he gets acclimated to the IndyCar Series.”

Team Penske has won five of the six IndyCar Series races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course since the series began competing at the 2.4-mile track in 2014. Will Power won the Grand Prix in 2015, 2017 and 2018, while Simon Pagenaud captured the checkered flag in 2016 and again in 2019 for the team.

The GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, May 9.