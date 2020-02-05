NASCAR podcast: Anthony Alfredo

Anthony Alfredo is going to run the bulk of the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Richard Childress Racing this season, and the 20-year-old is still getting used to that reality.

While his series debut doesn’t happen until next month, Alfredo has been plenty busy preparing for the season. This week it’s sitting down for The Racing Writer’s Podcast, where he gives an impressive interview about his opportunity with RCR and more.

Some of what you’ll hear him reflect on: