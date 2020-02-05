NASCAR podcast: Anthony Alfredo

Anthony Alfredo is going to run the bulk of the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Richard Childress Racing this season, and the 20-year-old is still getting used to that reality.
While his series debut doesn’t happen until next month, Alfredo has been plenty busy preparing for the season. This week it’s sitting down for The Racing Writer’s Podcast, where he gives an impressive interview about his opportunity with RCR and more.
Some of what you’ll hear him reflect on:
The phone call Alfredo got from RCR officials while in school
What the benefits will be of starting his Xfinity Series career on a part-time basis
Thoughts on using a simulator and iRacing/eSports
His relationship with teammate Myatt Snider and how they will approach sharing the car
Lessons Alfredo took away from his short tenure in the Truck Series
How Alfredo approaches social media and trying to market himself
