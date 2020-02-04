Second Rebellion R-13 to return for Spa and Le Mans

Rebellion Racing’s second R-13 Gibson LMP1 will rejoin the current FIA World Endurance Championship season for the final two races of the campaign at Spa and Le Mans.

The Swiss-flagged team has announced its driver line-up for the car along with its plans to run two cars for the remaining European races of the 2019-20 season. Nathanael Berthon will return to the team, alongside Le Mans winner Romain Dumas (who recently competed in Dakar with the team) and F2 driver Louis Deletraz.

The last time the No. 3 Rebellion was seen in the FIA WEC was at the season-opening race at Silverstone last September (pictured above). There, Loic Duval, Pipo Derani and Berthon shared the car and finished third.

Rebellion’s full-season No. 1 R-13 Gibson will continue with its same driver trio (of Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato), as expected, until the end of the season.

“We are happy to trust Romain Dumas after our journey and success in the Dakar, keep on working together seemed obvious!” said Alexandre Pesci, president and owner of Rebellion Racing. “He will be a great help alongside his young teammates thanks to his experience at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We also support our young and talented Swiss driver, Louis Deletraz for his very first participation in the famous Le Mans race! We also hope that Nathanael Berthon can fully express his talent in this 88th edition.”

The 22-year-old Deletraz, who drove with Carlin in F2 last year and is set to race for Charouz Racing this year, will make his first WEC and Le Mans start as part of this program.

“I am very happy to join Rebellion Racing for the 6 Hours of Spa and the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” he said. “Endurance is a discipline that I’ve really liked for a long time — I could not dream better to start in better conditions in LMP1 and in WEC.

“Rebellion is one of the best teams in the world — I am proud to participate in my first 24 Hours of Le Mans as a Swiss driver in a Swiss team. This is a big challenge that I am delighted to take up with Romain, Nathanael and the whole team!”