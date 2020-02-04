Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com

Image by Cantrell/LAT

Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com

Industry

Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Round the clock coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona established a new high for audience traffic during the week of the race that led RACER.com to garner the second-highest single-month total for unique users at 646,010.

With in-depth coverage beginning the week of the race, the seven day period from January 21 through 27 welcomed 200,905 unique users, representing a 41% increase from the equivalent period in 2019. User sessions also rose by 30%.

Overall for the month of January, RACER.com ended with the following stats*:

  • 646, 010 unique users
  • 1.47 million user sessions
  • 507,862 new users

Unique users grew by 67% and new users by 69% over January 2019. The trend continues the upward trajectory of month-over-month growth. Plus, RACER on Apple News added another 109,207 unique viewers, pushing the grand total to 755,217.

Engagement was also high, with Rolex 24 stories being shared a total of 12,495 times. Equally, social media metrics showed high levels of audience amplification and engagement for the month:

  • 4.4 million reached on Facebook
  • 274,741 engaged Facebook users
  • 3.6 million reached on Twitter
  • 49,126 engagements on Twitter
  • 180,000 minutes of video views on YouTube

To learn more about audience demographics and about marketing opportunities in RACER.com or in the pages of RACER magazine, visit advertise.racer.com.

* Google Analytics

Industry

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/02/04/rolex-24-generates-record-traffic-on-racer-com/ Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home