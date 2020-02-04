Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com

Round the clock coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona established a new high for audience traffic during the week of the race that led RACER.com to garner the second-highest single-month total for unique users at 646,010.

With in-depth coverage beginning the week of the race, the seven day period from January 21 through 27 welcomed 200,905 unique users, representing a 41% increase from the equivalent period in 2019. User sessions also rose by 30%.

Overall for the month of January, RACER.com ended with the following stats*: