Rolex 24 generates record traffic on RACER.com

Round the clock coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona established a new high for audience traffic during the week of the race that led RACER.com to garner the second-highest single-month total for unique users at 646,010.
With in-depth coverage beginning the week of the race, the seven day period from January 21 through 27 welcomed 200,905 unique users, representing a 41% increase from the equivalent period in 2019. User sessions also rose by 30%.
Overall for the month of January, RACER.com ended with the following stats*:
- 646, 010 unique users
- 1.47 million user sessions
- 507,862 new users
Unique users grew by 67% and new users by 69% over January 2019. The trend continues the upward trajectory of month-over-month growth. Plus, RACER on Apple News added another 109,207 unique viewers, pushing the grand total to 755,217.
Engagement was also high, with Rolex 24 stories being shared a total of 12,495 times. Equally, social media metrics showed high levels of audience amplification and engagement for the month:
- 4.4 million reached on Facebook
- 274,741 engaged Facebook users
- 3.6 million reached on Twitter
- 49,126 engagements on Twitter
- 180,000 minutes of video views on YouTube
