The Week In IndyCar special feature with John Andretti, from 2018

John Andretti’s visit to The Week In IndyCar show in January of 2018, not long after his colon cancer diagnosis was revealed, was my favorite episode back then and remains so today. After listening to the listener-driven interview after his loss on January 30, 2020, I wanted to take another shot at editing the episode, to fix some technical glitches and to trim the show down to the best parts where John spoke on his amazing, multi-faceted career.

Please enjoy the warmth, talent, and humility that endeared Andretti to so many, starting with: