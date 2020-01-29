Spec MX-5: Just what’s important to you

The Spec MX-5 unique value proposition (UVP) is comprehensive. The race car is built on our four pillars; it will race in multiple sanctioning bodies; the rules (Vehicle Technical Specifications) and parity is at the core of the program; the contingency awards are significant, to say the least; the kit to build or convert is heavily discounted, particularly through January 31, 2020; the consumables (stock and competition parts) are discounted through January 31, 2022 for those who buy a kit no later than January 31, 2020; the marketing and promotions for drivers and teams are ramped up; the limited spec races (via the Spec MX-5 Challenge Series) with big investment by Mazda and Spec MX-5 Challenge, LLC help ensure ample car count and competition/fun; there’s double dipping racing opportunities with the SCCA STL and NASA ST5 classes; there’s endurance racing opportunities; the Spec MX-5 Challenge championship weekend at COTA is likely to offer another $100K in awards. There’s more.

So, we created a series called, “From the Perspective” that slices through what you need as a NASA racer, or as an SCCA racer, or as an endurance racer, or a racer interested in the spec racing opportunities offered by the Spec MX-5 Challenge Series. Of course, many racers are a combination of the above. That’s why Mazda presented the all-encompassing document that highlights it all .