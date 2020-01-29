Multiple primary sponsors for Bowman’s 88

Hendrick Motorsports has announced a 26-race sponsorship program for Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam’s Polishes, NOCO, and Truck Hero, will share time as primary sponsors. The companies fill the sponsorship space on Bowman’s car left by the departure of Nationwide Insurance.

“NASCAR fans take pride in their vehicle ownership,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “With Chevrolet Accessories, customers can personalize and enhance the appearance, performance, and capability of their Chevy. We’re pleased some of our key partners like Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports to promote these great accessories.”

ChevyGoods.com will launch in February and promote the three brands. Bowman’s car will also advertise the site.

Valvoline will sponsor Bowman in four races this season, including the Busch Clash and Daytona 500. Axalta Coating Systems will be a primary sponsor in three races, as will LLumar, while Cincinnati takes two races.

“Cars are a huge part of my life,” said Bowman. “If I’m not racing, I’m working on my own cars and trying different ways to personalize and upgrade them. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Valvoline brand and have an awesome relationship there, so I’m really proud to have them on board for Speedweeks.

“I also can’t imagine a better fit than bringing Chevrolet Accessories to our 2020 program, and I’m pumped about working with Adam’s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero. All of our No. 88 team partners are right up my alley, and I’m ready for a big season.”