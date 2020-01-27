Gaughn to retire after four-race 2020 Cup program

Brendan Gaughan will make four NASCAR starts this season and then call it a career.

Gaughan, 44, will again run all four NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway races with Beard Motorsports in the No. 62 Chevrolet. Beard Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino will adorn the car.

The February 16 Daytona 500 will be Gaughan’s first race for 2020, followed by the April 26 race at Talladega, August 29 at Daytona, and then October 4 at Talladega. It is the same schedule Gaughan has run the last three seasons with Beard Motorsports.

“I love racing, and competing with Beard Motorsports these last few years have made for some of the most enjoyable moments in NASCAR,” said Gaughan. “We do a lot with a little, so when we run up front and lead laps, it’s very satisfying because you know all the work that went into it.

“I wouldn’t want my last races as a NASCAR driver to be with any other team. Mark Beard Sr., and his entire family are passionate about racing, and NASCAR in particular. We’re all competitive and want to perform, but we’re going to have fun doing it. That’s how we all got started in the sport – because it was fun. And as I wrap up my career, I’m going to make sure it stays fun.”

Beard Motorsports has a technical partnership with Richard Childress Racing, with which Gaughan once competed in the Xfinity Series. The Beard cars are built by RCR and also use RCR-built engines.

“Brendan brings a lot of experience to our race team and that has allowed us to be competitive despite not having all the resources of the bigger teams that compete week in and week out,” said Beard. “We have a lot of respect for what those teams do, and it’s an honor to be able to park in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, unload our race car and see where we stack up. We take a lot of pride in the effort we put forth, and the effort our partners put into Beard Motorsports.

“Richard Childress and the staff at RCR provide us with top-notch equipment. We’ve worked with them since 2017, and it’s easy to understand why they’ve been in the sport for 50 years. We’re proud to continue our technical partnership with RCR and we look forward to making Brendan’s last races as a NASCAR driver memorable.”

To date, Gaughan has made 62 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with six top-10 finishes. Two of those have come with Beard Motorsports.

Gaughan made his first NASCAR national series start in 1997 in the Truck Series. A large majority of Gaughan’s success has been in trucks, where he has eight wins in 217 starts, and finished fourth in the 2003 standings and seventh in the 2013 standings. In the Xfinity Series, Gaughan has two wins from 219 starts, and he last ran a full schedule in NASCAR in 2017.

Across his 23-year career, Gaughan has made 498 starts across NASCAR’s three national series.