2018 TA2 champ Matos will make a full-time series return

The 2019 Trans Am presented by Pirelli season started off in promising fashion for 2018 TA2 champion Rafa Matos whose 3Dimensional Service Group Camaro won the first two races, at Sebring and Road Atlanta. But as the season wore on, budget constraints weighed heavily on the former Indy Lights, Atlantic and Star Mazda driver. After grabbing another pair of wins, at Road America and Watkins Glen, Matos had to miss the penultimate series round at Circuit Of The Americas and looked likely to miss the Daytona finale.

Enter Silver Hare Racing and team owners Maurice and Laura Hull, who offered Matos the use of their Jeff Holley-prepped Prefix Ford Mustang.

Matos qualified fourth, started strongly and challenged eventual winner Thomas Merrill for the lead before retiring the car just past half distance with mechanical issues. Though disappointed with the DNF, all were encouraged, leading to the late-January announcement that Matos and Silver Hare Racing are gearing up for a full-time championship run in 2020.

“It was very nice of the team to let me finish the (2019) championship with them,” said Matos. “We had a great Daytona weekend, the team was fantastic, and I was very impressed with everyone’s positive attitude. The owners, Maurice and Laura, are doing it properly; they have a real passion for the sport.”

“We are excited to have Rafa join Silver Hare full time for the 2020 Trans Am championship,” the Hulls announced jointly. “He brings a level of talent behind the wheel rare in this sport, and we cannot wait to celebrate with him in victory lane!”

The 2020 Trans Am season opens on the Feb. 29-Mar. 1 weekend at Sebring, with a record entry expected.