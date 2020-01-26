Rolex 24 Hour 24: WTR beatdown complete

Wayne Taylor Racing has stormed to a second straight Rolex 24 At Daytona victory with its No. 10 Cadillac DPi, handing the marque four straight wins, and a clean sweep since the inception of the DPi era.

Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande — who have two wins in a row now with the team — along with Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon were masterful here, and overcame a power steering issue and penalty in the second half of the race to take a rather dominant-looking victory of a minute over the competition.

With perfect weather, and a low car count, fans were treated to a ton of green flag running. There were just six cautions (for 1 hour 45 minutes) in this race, which saw the previous distance record of 808 laps (from 2018) destroyed once again, with 833 completed. It wasn’t an all-time classic, but this was a high-speed chess game which in all four classes kept us guessing until the final hours.

Mazda, in by far its best performance at Daytona in many years, finished second with its No. 77 RT24-P. While this is a huge turnaround for the brand, which hasn’t had a car finish this race since 2012, the team will leave disappointed to come so close after such a strong run in the build-up and during this race.

One of the more pleasant surprises in this race was the No. 5 JDC Miller Mustang Sampling Cadillac, which finished third and led for various periods of this race. The squad, which hasn’t got the resources of the other Cadillac teams, but has world class drivers, can be proud of this run to third.

Off the podium was the No. 6 Acura. It was a hugely disappointing race for the Penske team, which had high hopes of challenging for the win all the way to the flag this year with its ARX-05. But the No. 7 suffered heavy damage from being hit by the No. 55 Mazda early on, and the No. 6 sister car suffered porpoising issues that cost the team time throughout, resulting in its car finishing five laps down.

LMP2 was won in dominant fashion by DragonSpeed, its No. 81 ORECA of Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun and Harrison Newey delivering the team its second win in a row at Daytona after a near faultless run. Aside from a puncture, the No. 81 ran like clockwork and that was enough to fend off the No. 52 PR1 ORECA which often had a pace advantage when the amateur drivers in the class went head to head.

PR1 finished second, two laps back, with the No. 18 Era Motorsports ORECA a distance third, 11 laps adrift.

GTLM came down to the final hour. As the race wore on it was clear that this race would become a fight between BMW’s No. 24 M8 and Porsche’s pair of new 911 RSR 19s. In the end the No. 24 BMW prevailed, Jesse Krohn, Chaz Mostert, John Edwards and Augusto Farfus all playing a part in a hard-fought win for the brand, which also won last year.

Krohn was in for the end and made a bold move on Nick Tandy in the No. 911 Porsche to take the lead just before the final stops. After the final round of stops, after hours and hours of almost nose-to-tail running, Krohn emerged in the lead and pulled away, winning by 13.5s over the Porsches which fought hard until the flag for second, the No. 912 finishing ahead of the No. 911. Despite missing out on the win, it was nevertheless a big result in the car’s IMSA and 24-hour-race debut.

GTD became a tale of two Lamborghinis at the end, after the early hours were dominated by a rotating cast of cars. Paul Miller Racing’s No. 48 won this one, 24 seconds clear of the Magnus Racing Huracan, which led as late as the penultimate hour.

The No. 88 WRT Audi completed the podium.

Full report to follow…