Rolex 24 Hour 21: Class leaders gaining strength

The race appears to be Wayne Taylor Racing’s to lose now, the No. 10 Cadillac holding an 22-second lead, Ryan Briscoe easily the fastest man on track heading into the final three hours of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Whether or not cautions and the other cars on the lead lap have more to give remains to be seen, but once again the Cadillac appears to be the car to have as the race wears on.

The No. 77 Mazda sits second with Oliver Jarvis back in, while the No. 5 JDC Miller Cadillac is a further five secs adrift

LMP2 and GTD have been rather static, although the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche is now up to third and has become a contender, pushing the No. 88 WRT Audi out of the top three. Magnus now leads with Paul Miller second.

Further down the order Eric Lux has confirmed to RACER that the Precision Performance Motorsport Lamborghini has been retired, the fourth of the race.

The team’s woes extended from the impact with the Heart of Racing Vantage earlier in the race. That impact at pit road, there was damage to the rear floor and diffuser, right rear suspension and rear wing. After lots of repairs at stops, ultimately it was the gearbox that gave way which caused Johnathan Hoggard to stop on track.

Turn that volume up real high to hear the best sounds of the #Rolex24! #IMSA | @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/hTwHGcwR53 — Rolex24Hours (@Rolex24Hours) January 26, 2020

GTLM has been the class with the most on-track action, John Edwards making a bold move on straight line speed around the outside of Matthieu Jaminet on the banking to give the No. 24 BMW the lead in the class.

The No. 3 Corvette is now out of sync, and dropped to fifth as the hour came to a close.

With the race winding down, it’s beginning to look like we will be in for a real dog fight in the closing laps.

HOUR 21 STANDINGS