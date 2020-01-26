Rolex 24 Hour 20: Bunching up

There’s just four hours of racing to go here at Daytona and it’s becoming that little bit more frantic as a result.

The 20th hour saw two restarts, the first after a fire for the GEAR Racing Lamborghini and the second for the Precision Performance Motorsports Huracan stopping out on track late in the hour. This bunched up the field twice and produced some thrilling sequences of racing.

Wayne Taylor Racing, which had dropped off the lead lap after its penalty, is now on the lead lap as a result of the cautions and back up to second after Ryan Briscoe made light work of the Mazdas. But he’s still 3.3 seconds behind the No. 5 JDC Cadillac which has Joao Barbosa currently driving.

Further back, the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac’s chances appear to be over after the car was forced behind the wall, costing it further time during the hour. It’s now back out but 11 laps back.

In LMP2, the two contending cars are now on the lead lap, the No. 52 PR1 ORECA benefiting greatly from the cautions to gain back the time lost from its accident a few hours ago. With just 13 seconds separating both cars it could be a dogfight until the end if they keep it clean.

In GTLM the Porsche-BMW fight has come back to life, with the No. 3 Corvette also now beginning to turn up the wick and battle for a top three spot. The positions continue to change at each stop; as it stands it’s advantage No. 912, with the No. 24 BMW second and the No. 911 Porsche third.

Risi Competizione is back on the lead lap, too, although the team is insistent that it will not have the pace to contend at the end. We shall see!

Elsewhere in the class the No. 4 Corvette is back behind the wall, Tommy Milner damaging the car’s suspension by hitting the guardrail at pit out. The extended test session for that car continues…

GTD is down to three cars on the lead lap, the No. 48 Paul Miller Huracan GT3 leading, ahead of the WRT Audi and Magnus Lamborghini which has spent the second half of this one clawing its way back into contention.

HOUR 20 STANDINGS