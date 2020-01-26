Rolex 24 Hour 15: WTR holding steady; Porsche seizes GTLM lead

There was a change for second place in DPi in the 15th hour of racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona as Cadillac continues to control the class.

While the lead for the No.10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac remained stable -–Renger van der Zande taking over the car from Kamui Kobayashi – Mike Conway moved into second place with the No.31 Action Express entry, leapfrogging Sebastien Bourdais in the No.5 JDC Miller car but trailing van der Zande by half a minute.

Although the lead gap was similar in LMP2, that signified a closing up of the battle as Ben Hanley has moved the No.81 Dragonspeed into a more threatening position. Hanley cut the advantage of the No.52 PR1 car by over 15 seconds during the hour.

Ricky Taylor now has the No.7 Acura Team Penske up to 10th overall behind only the leading LMP2 pair, with championship points now the focus after its earlier crash.

There was movement at the head of GTLM, where the fight between the No.24 BMW of Chaz Mostert and No.912 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet had the pair circulating just half a second apart for much of the hour.

The two came into the pits at the same time, and while there was no change for the lead in the pit lane when Mostert handed over to Jesse Krohn, Jaminet was able to overtake re-joining the banking on the out-lap, having opted not to change tires and capitalizing on having warmer rubber. Since then, they have remained within a second of each other.

The second Porsche in GTLM – the No.911 being driven by Matt Campbell – also has close company, as Antonio Garcia stayed within a second in the No.3 Corvette.

Nowhere does it feel more like a case of teams waiting to show their hand than in GTD, where the top six cars are all on the lead lap. The No.48 Paul Miller Motorsports’ car leads the No.88 WRT Audi after Dries Vanthoor made progress on track in the latter, passing both Patrick Long in the No.16 Wright Motorsport Porsche and the No.44 GRT Magnus of Spencer Pumpelly.

With more green running throughout the hour, the projected laps now stands at 837 – comfortably ahead of the record of 808.

HOUR 15 STANDINGS