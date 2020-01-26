Rolex 24 Hour 13: WTR heads a Cadillac 1-2-3

Into the second half of the race, and the Rolex 24 is very much a waiting game as teams focus on keeping out of trouble during the night hours.

At the turn of the hour it is Kamui Kobayashi who leads in the No.10 Wayne Taylor Racing entry with Cadillacs occupying the top three positions. Joao Barbosa in second in the No.5 JDC-Miller car, and Filipe Albuquerque in the No.31 Action Express. Through the last cycle of stops, the No.77 Mazda – with Olivier Pla behind the wheel – has dropped to fourth, but is one of five cars on the lead lap.

The No.55 Mazda Team Joest is sitting in fifth as Harry Tincknell looks to make up for his error that led to the team picking up a drive-through penalty after contact with the No.7 Team Penske Acura early in the race. Alexander Rossi has the No.7 back up to 11th place overall, albeit 23 laps off the lead.

The Acuras are looking a little vulnerable at this point, with the No.6 being driven by Juan Pablo Montoya slipping a lap down.

Three of the LMP2 entries have dropped a number of laps down, leaving us with a two-car race at this stage with PR1 in front courtesy of Nick Boulle, who has taken over from Gabriel Aubry. The No.52 is over a minute clear of the No.81 Dragonspeed, with Harrison Newey looking to close that gap after pitting a few laps later in the latest cycle.

GTLM continues to be led by BMW as Chaz Mostert in the No.24 holds an eight-second advantage over the No.912 of Earl Bamber, with Porsche returning to the mix after slipping back slightly at the halfway mark. It’s three different manufacturers in the top three in that category, with Nicky Catsburg a further 10 seconds back in the No.3 Corvette – the sole focus now as the No.4 remains in the pits, although not officially listed as retired after some four hours.

The lottery that is GTD was headed by Marco Mapelli in the No.44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini until a pit stop right on the hour that allowed the No.88 WRT Audi to move up to the front. Dries Vanthoor holds a 30-second lead and is one of eight cars on the lead lap.

HOUR 13 STANDINGS