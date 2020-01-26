Mazda drives to second place in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jarvis, Nunez and Pla record best overall finish for Mazda at Daytona in No. 77 Mazda RT24-P

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 26, 2020) – Two Mazda RT24-Ps battled over 24 hours of racing at Daytona International Speedway to record the company’s best overall finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The No. 77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Olivier Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla finished in second position, completing 833 laps over the 24-hour race. Jarvis qualified the car on pole position, and from the drop of the green flag it was a factor for the victory, leading 190 total laps in the race.

After having to serve a penalty just before the halfway point of the race, the team’s three drivers battled back into contention for the win and ran in second position throughout the final hours of the race, with Jarvis ultimately taking the checkered flag one minute and five second behind the overall winner. This result improves on Mazda’s previous best overall finishing position, which was fifth place in 1989 with a Mazda 767B.