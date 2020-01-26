Is LeMans a possibility for Rolex 24 victors WTR?

Wayne Taylor fells that his team’s emphatic victory at the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours came on the hardest year ever to win the grueling event. This has prompted him to look to a potential future racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours, another challenge he wishes to pursue.

With just 38 cars on the entry this year at Daytona, and only a handful of retirements (none in DPi), this was a race that ran green for a record amount of laps and saw Taylor’s winning No. 10 Cadillac cover the most miles of any other previous winner of the race: 2965.48.

“This is, as everybody knows, a difficult event to win, (but) this was more difficult than any other year,” said Taylor after the race. “We had a low car count which meant there weren’t going to be many yellows, and we worked so hard.”

The former driver and long-time entrant was surprised that Acura wasn’t able to put up much of a fight with its pair of ARX-05s beyond the opening hours (“The Acuras were strange…”), but felt that Mazda’s run to second with its No. 77 was the fruit of a lengthy development period for the RT24-P.

“We all discussed the challenges beforehand (and) I believed the Mazdas would show the most. You don’t know what they’re doing behind the scenes and they’ve gradually become really competitive, with good drivers and teams.

“The thing with the Cadillac,” Taylor continued, “is we’ve been around longer than anyone else.”

His team – Wayne Taylor Racing – now has three wins to its name, all in the DPi era which began in 2017 and all with Cadillac and its chassis which continues to win almost all the IMSA Endurance Cup races.

“What this achievement should mean is that Cadillac pays us a lot of money and says, ‘You guys are the factory team’,” Taylor said.

Should he get the chance to continue with Cadillac beyond the 2021 season, when the era of convergence with the FIA WEC begins in IMSA, Taylor says he wants to take Cadillac to Le Mans.

“The good thing is I’m 63 years old and can get away with saying what I want! But the truth is that with all the discussions about IMSA and the ACO, I can’t think of anything more exciting for this team — me and Max (Angelelli) — to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours with Cadillac.

“Somehow we need to get Cadillac and GM focused on this. We’ll work it out. It would be good to take this group to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We were excited about the Le Mans (ACO) and IMSA announcement. Le Mans is always the ultimate. I’m hoping this gives us a little more leverage to talk to partners and manufacturers as well. If we can continue to show we can consistently win these long distance races, then that’s what the manufacturers want.

“Plus, I have corporate partners who are global brands wanting to do races in other markets.”