Rolex 24 Hour 5: Race's first caution with Acura in the lead

We’ve finally had a caution at Daytona, after four and a half hours of racing.

The incident, which occurred at pit-in, saw the Precision Performance Motorsport Lamborghini of Eric Lux and the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage of Alex Riberas come together. Both cars were sent flying across the grass in front of the pit lane, triggering the yellow lights.

The No. 6 Penske Acura has now taken control and leads, Simon Pagenaud at the wheel, waiting for the green flag to fly, while the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac is back to second — the fight back complete after its unscheduled stop earlier in the race.

In the collision on the main straight, the Aston Martin suffered front-end damage while the Lamborghini finished up with visible rear end damage. For the No. 23, the damage was terminal, the team telling RACER that the car could not be repaired. It was the race’s first retirement.

Riberas explained that he was “right in his slip-stream (when the Lamborghini) slammed on the brakes; there was no way to avoid him. It’s good that we stayed on the grass. I’m OK. I think the car is fixable, but it cannot be fixed here. It’s sad to end like this.”

There was further drama under caution, the No. 11 Grasser Lamborghini suffering a mechanical issue which required the team to send the car behind the wall for repairs.

The No. 25 GTLM-class RLL BMW M8 GTE (which was delayed earlier with a wheel nut issue) also hit trouble, the car slowly making its way back to the pits for work on its floor.

After all four classes had pitted under caution, the order changed in various key places.

In DPi, The No. 77 Mazda that has led much of this race is now down to third, but close behind the leading Acura and Cadillac. The No. 5 Cadillac is fourth, with the No. 10 Cadillac (delayed by a rear end change during the stops under FCY) now fifth.

In LMP2, it’s still PR1 leading, though its comfortable margin has now been nullified. The No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA is second, with the No. 8 Starworks ORECA third.

GTLM has changed once again, the No. 911 Porsche ahead of the No. 24 BMW, which led in the previous hour but lost out at the stops. Porsche’s No. 912 is third.

GTD has seen a lead change too, with the No. 9 Pfaff Porsche dropping to second after leading comfortably through the opening hours. The Pfaff Porsche was seen running slowly because it accidentally did the wave around under caution and was forced to give the position back, allowing Paul Miller Motorsports’ No. 48 Lamborghini to take the lead.

The No. 57 Heinricher Racing Acura sits third, the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW is down to fourth and the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari completes the top five.

HOUR 5 STANDINGS