Rolex 24 Hour 2: Mazda, Porsche build leads

Mazda Team Joest’s No. 77 RT24-P still leads the Rolex 24 after two hours of racing at Daytona, with Tristan Nunez now in for Oliver Jarvis and holding a strong 19-second lead.

However, the Mazda was reeled in and at one point almost passed in the second hour by a hard-charging Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac. Nasr couldn’t get by, though, and the team opted to pit him early to give him clean air but Jarvis emerged ahead again after the second stops.

Nasr’s efforts eventually came to nothing, as the No. 31 has since dropped back to last after the team was forced to bring the car in for an unscheduled stop to remove debris which was caught in front of an air intake. The time lost means the No. 31 is now 31 seconds off the lead.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac took over second as a result, Kamui Kobayashi just ahead of the No. 6 Penske Acura which sits third. The No. 55 Mazda continues to run fourth.

In LMP2 PR1 still leads, though Ben Keating’s huge lead was cut into by Ben Hanley, who brought the gap down from 41 seconds to 12 during his stint after Henrik Hedman took the start in the DragonSpeed ORECA.

Currently Simon Trummer is in the No. 52, and leads Hedman, who is back in, by 25s. David Heinemeier Hansson is third in the No. 8 Starworks 07 Gibson.

The biggest drama in the hour came in the GTLM class. The No. 25 RLL BMW, which was up to third at the time with Philipp Eng driving, lost a ton of time at its second pit stop, as its right-front wheel became jammed. The mechanic changing the wheel had to use force with the wheel gun to detach it.

The time lost meant that Eng rejoined the race back in seventh, last in GTLM. This gives Porsche some serious breathing room.

Already it appears as though Porsche is in full control here, its No. 911 (pictured, top) and No. 912 911 RSR 19s sitting 1-2 at the head of the class with a gap of over 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack. Nick Tandy still leads Laurens Vanthoor, the pair running in formation.

The No. 24 sister BMW has taken over third spot, with the No. 3 Corvette C8.R fourth after Antonio Garcia’s stint fourth. The Risi Ferrari is fifth, James Calado telling IMSA radio that the team is suffering from the BoP situation here — “We have no chance,” he said after his stint.

Garcia, though, said Corvette is in good shape after the first two stints of the C8.R in this race: “We can’t complain — I had a good start and did the whole first stint with the Porsches learning where they were strong. In the second stint we had a mis-shift issue so I dropped from third to fifth.”

In GTD it’s still Paff Motorsports leading into Hour 3, Zach Robichon just ahead of the Turner Motorsports BMW of Bill Auberlen, in for Robert Foley.

The third spot is taken by the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini, which has climbed the order during Madison Snow’s time in the car.

The biggest mover was Cooper MacNeil falling back in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari. He dropped from third to eighth.

HOUR 2 STANDINGS