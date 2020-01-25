Rolex 24 Hour 11: All the makings of a dramatic second half

Well it’s Sunday now and we’re almost at the halfway mark. Up and down the order, with very few cautions, this is still a toss-up. There are multiple contenders in each class still, and with so much racing left, this has the makings of a dramatic second half.

How few cautions? Well, just three to this point, and all have been brief. The record amount of laps, set in the 2017 edition of this race, is 808. If it carries on at this pace, and with this few incidents, we will see a new record tomorrow afternoon, the current projection being 824.

During the 11th hour hour there were plenty of notable occurrences.

The third caution was called for the GEAR Racing Lamborghini grinding to a halt out on the circuit with a fuel pump issue, forcing the trackside officials to tow the car behind the wall.

This created a perfect opportunity for many frontrunners to make a brake change during the subsequent pit cycle. Included in the list of teams that changed their brakes was the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac and No. 31 Action Express Cadillac. This dropped them down the order, but with the race under caution, very little time was lost.

The No. 77 Mazda was in the lead when the race went green again, but Tristan Nunez was handed a drive-through penalty for passing under yellow. This dropped the car to sixth in DPi, meaning the No. 5 JDC Miller Cadillac (photo above) inherited the lead and clings to it as the clock ticks closer to the halfway mark.

The No. 31 AXR Caddy is up to second, with the No. 55 Mazda third.

In LMP2, PR1 is back in the lead, with the DragonSpeed entry second, Gabriel Aubry putting in a strong performance with the visibility low.

The GT ranks saw plenty of changes, as usual, during the caution period. After complaining about Balance of Performance earlier in the race, the speed now appears to be there for Risi Competitizone, its Ferrari up to second and just half a second behind the leading No. 24 BMW.

The No. 3 Corvette sits third ahead of the two Porsches which, unusually, are outside of the top three after longer stops under the full-course yellow.

GTD has shuffled somewhat, too: Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini leads once again, Bryan Sellers aboard and pushing hard to create a lead gap back to the No. 88 WRT Audi which has flourished in the cool temperatures. The No. 9 Pfaff Porsche is down to third.

Behind, the No. 12 Lexus sits fourth with Scuderia Corsa’s Ferrari fifth as the top eight GTD cars are all on the lead lap.

HOUR 11 STANDINGS