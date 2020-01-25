Rolex 24 Hour 10: Trouble for Corvette Racing

Drama striking Corvette Racing is the obvious headline from this 10th hour of the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona. The Pratt and Miller team has now got just one bullet left in its gun after its No. 4 C8.R was forced to take a trip behind the wall for repairs.

A major oil leak sidelined the new car, driven by Marcel Fassler at the time of the issue; and it looks to be in for lengthy repairs.

While a brand new race car experiencing trouble in its first race is not a surprise, the oil leak comes as a real disappointment for the team after such a strong week and opening nine hours of racing.

Whether the team gets the car back out now is unclear; however, the attention has now shifted to the No. 3 which is fourth in GTLM and represents the GM brand’s only chance of a dream victory on the C8.R’s global debut.

Elsewhere in the class, the two Porsches and the No. 24 BMW continue to go at it hammer and tongs. Both brands appear to be able to turn up the wick. Currently the No. 24 is back in the lead, with the No. 912 second and the No. 911 third.

DPi is still led by the No. 77 Mazda, Tristan Nunez lapping 6s ahead of Ryan Briscoe who until a few minutes before the turn of the hour hadn’t put a foot wrong. He did, though, miss his braking point at Turn 1 and lose a few seconds getting back on the track. Thankfully no damage was done.

LMP2 is still tight between DragonSpeed and PR1. Colin Braun in the No. 81 leads Gabriel Aubry in the No. 52. This could be a tasty match up for a stint or two as the night wears on…

Then there’s GTD and all of a sudden it appears that the Pfaff Porsche has control of the class once again. However, the Paul Miller Lamborghini crew just won’t allow the Porsche to build a lead: Zach Robichon and Madison Snow are now separated by just 2.8s.

The WRT Audi continues in third. There’s a feeling of a holding pattern now as we enter Sunday morning.

Fireworks are coming! Head over to NBCSN at 11PM ET. #IMSA #Rolex24 pic.twitter.com/sw7xuDxxGv — Motorsports On NBC (@MotorsportsNBC) January 26, 2020

