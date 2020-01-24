Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Day at Daytona, January 24

The Day at Daytona, January 24

The Day at Daytona, January 24

It’s another special edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show from the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona where Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey discuss the newly-announced prototype convergence with IMSA president John Doonan, ACO president Pierre Fillon, FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu, former IMSA president Scott Atherton, and Mazda Motorsports director Nelson Cosgrove.

