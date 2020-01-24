The Day at Daytona, January 24

IMSA 1hr ago
‘Too early’ to expect manufacturer response to IMSA/ACO convergence
It is too early to expect manufacturers to react to the IMSA and ACO convergence of endurance racing’s top class as they eagerly await (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
PRUETT: Converging toward some home truths
The wall that kept IMSA and the ACO from playing together with marquee prototypes is finally coming down. Of the many compelling aspects to (…)
Videos 4hr ago
Tanak unharmed in massive Monte Carlo Rally crash
WRC world champion Ott Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja have walked away unhurt from a massive accident at the Monte Carlo Rally on Friday (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Return to Roush Fenway an easy step for Buescher
Chris Buescher has found the process of reintegrating into the Roush Fenway Racing family particularly smooth over the offseason. Alongside (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Rossi targeting Dakar program
Alexander Rossi plans on competing at the Dakar Rally in the coming years after being unable to take advantage of an opportunity to do so (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
LMDh to replace DPi in new IMSA ACO convergence
IMSA’s defining Daytona Prototype internationals will be replaced by a new formula named LMDh. LMDh is what has been referred to as DPi (…)
Indy Lights 6hr ago
Kirkwood lands Andretti Indy Lights ride
Last year’s Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood will move up to Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport this year. “I am ecstatic that I can (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 6hr ago
SCCA Time Trials National Tour
The Sports Car Club of America has finalized the 2020 Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty calendar, confirming that (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
IMSA and ACO sign prototype convergence agreement
IMSA and the Automobile Club l’Ouest have entered into an agreement that will allow both organizations to compete with their top prototype (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Le Mans potential with LMDh excites Rossi, Montoya
The potential to race the same car at Le Mans as in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship appeals to Juan Pablo Montoya (…)
Comments