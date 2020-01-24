The Day at Daytona, January 24

It’s another special edition of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show from the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona where Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey discuss the newly-announced prototype convergence with IMSA president John Doonan, ACO president Pierre Fillon, FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu, former IMSA president Scott Atherton, and Mazda Motorsports director Nelson Cosgrove.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.