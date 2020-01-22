Week in IndyCar, Jan 22, with James Hinchcliffe

After a few months of radio silence while he charted the next steps in his career, James Hinchcliffe returns to The Week In IndyCar show to connect with his legion of fans and discuss the new sponsorship program with Genesys and how it came together, the search for a team to run his effort at the Indy 500, efforts to get back to full-time IndyCar racing in 2021, whether he’ll be racing at home at the Honda Indy Toronto event, how he processed the surprise split with Arrow McLaren SP, what he’d name his IndyCar racing team and, in his finest contribution to the episode, answers the question of ‘If Alexander Rossi was a TimBit donut flavor, what flavor would he be?’ from our listener-driven Q&A submitted via social media.