Week in IndyCar, Jan 22, with James Hinchcliffe

IMSA 13m ago
2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona resource guide
It’s time to launch the seventh season of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona International Speedway where 38 cars (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Big week ahead for Aston Martin GT program
This week is going to be a big one for Aston Martin, which is debuting its current-spec Vantage GT3 cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
New Racing Point car ‘not a clean slate’, launches Feb 17
Racing Point has confirmed that its 2020 car will launch on February 17 in Austria but says the new design will not be a significant change (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
DiBenedetto gives NASCAR IMS road course numbers to crunch
Matt DiBenedetto has already provided NASCAR officials with a lot of data to evaluate from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Foyt, Kimball eager for IndyCar reset
If Charlie Kimball seems an unlikely choice to try and kick start A.J. Foyt’s racing team, then consider the following: the son of famous (…)
IMSA 6hr ago
Corvette C8.R vs C7.R sound comparison
Sports car racing fans have come to know the sound of Corvette Racing’s menacing V8 engines as one of IMSA’s most unmistakable (…)
NHRA 7hr ago
NHRA revises Countdown points structure
The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship will feature some new elements this year. In an effort to better (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Kimball confirmed for full season with Foyt
Charlie Kimball will drive A.J. Foyt Racing’s No.4 Chevrolet for the full 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season. The team confirmed Kimball’s (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
F1 sets up auction to help Australian bushfire crisis
Formula 1 has announced a bespoke auction will take place to help victims affected by the Australian bushfire crisis. Following a number (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
Castrol backs Newman at Roush Fenway
Ryan Newman will have Castrol as a primary sponsor in select NASCAR Cup Series races this year, Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday. (…)
