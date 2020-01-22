Castrol backs Newman at Roush Fenway

Ryan Newman will have Castrol as a primary sponsor in select NASCAR Cup Series races this year, Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday.

Castrol will make its debut on the No. 6 Ford Mustang in the March 1 race at Auto Club Speedway. The company will also be Roush Fenway Racing’s official oil partner.

“We are really excited to have Castrol on board as our official oil partner,” said team owner Jack Roush. “Castrol has been a leader in engine lubrication for as long as I can recall. They have a history of competing with great success at the highest levels of motorsports. I’m looking forward to the edge we feel they will provide our race cars going forward and we can’t wait to launch our partnership in Daytona.”

Newman is entering his second full season with Roush Fenway. The 2002 Rookie of the Year finished 15th in the standings last season after returning the No. 6 team to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Castrol joins Oscar Mayer and Wyndham Rewards as sponsors of the No. 6 Ford.

“Jack has a hard-earned reputation for success in NASCAR and all of us at Castrol are thrilled by the opportunity to join the Roush Fenway team,” said David Bouet, Castrol’s U.S. president. “Castrol has a long history of partnership and success with many Ford teams – in NHRA, World Rally and with the iconic Ford GTs in endurance. We look forward to using this proven race expertise and our leading performance technology to build on the team’s record of success.”