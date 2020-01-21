Effortless, joyful driving – a Mazda known by...

We build cars for people who love to drive – this is a fundamental underpinning of the Mazda brand. Delivering a rewarding driving experience is core to who we are and what Mazda “fans” expect from the brand.

Nowhere is that more evident than on the racetrack. The idea of “Jinba Ittai” – being at one with the car – is not only a key component to success on the racetrack, but something that is highlighted as race drivers talk and think about the car.

Drivers often refer to “feel” when describing how a car performs. This innate understanding of vehicle dynamics – felt through the body of the driver – is where the joy of driving is first manifested.

Driving racing cars at the highest levels of the sport, in some of the most challenging races such as the Rolex 24 At Daytona, can never be described as easy or relaxing. But when done properly, in a car that is at one with the driver, then even the toughest races can be joyful for the drivers. Like a perfect golf swing, the very best ones are effortless but reward the player – or driver in our case – with a joy that transcends the act of driving.