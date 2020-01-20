Find Your School

With an SCCA competition license in hand, world-class circuits become your playground. While all too many enthusiasts spend their time dreaming of racing wheel to wheel, SCCA members can turn those distant dreams into breathtaking reality. SCCA-approved, multi-day Driver’s Schools take students from zero to hero, teaching not only high performance driving, but also tips and tricks to maximizing your track time. The first step is contacting one of the schools presented here. Then it’s time to go fast…

1. Ron Fellows Performance Driving School

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Pahrump, NV

The Ron Fellows Performance Driving School is the “Official High Performance Driving School of Corvette.” Each program is designed for drivers of all experience levels and includes dynamic car control exercises, visual skill development and proper cornering techniques. Classroom sessions are brief, but informative.

Our challenging curriculum and precision-focused track time will provide improved driving confidence in yourself and the latest Corvette.

2. Cadillac V-Performance Academy

springmountainmotorsports.com // (800) 391-6891

Pahrump, NV

The Cadillac V-Performance Academy is an exclusive opportunity to test the motorsports pedigree of the CTS-V and ATS-V on one of the nation’s most demanding race tracks.

The program is designed to assist V-Series owners in mastering their vehicle’s immense power and capabilities, while expanding their driving skillset. Cadillac offers complimentary enrollment in the V-Performance Academy with the purchase of every new V-Series vehicle.

3. Bertil Roos Racing School

racenow.com // (800) 722-3669

Pocono Raceway, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Virginia International Raceway, Roebling Road Raceway, Palm Beach International Raceway

Bertil Roos Racing School is the leading school for teaching high quality, European-style road racing in the United States. Training students in the art of motor racing since 1975, graduates of our school can be found at every level, from the hobbyist to the top levels of professional racing.

All of our programs are “arrive and drive” – all you need to bring is a positive attitude! Graduates of our program frequently comment on the unparalleled quality of instruction, the exquisite amount of seat time, and a family atmosphere unequalled in the industry.

4. DirtFish

dirtfish.com // (866) 285-1332

Snoqualmie, WA



Only 30 miles from Seattle in Snoqualmie, Wash., DirtFish Rally School was established in 2010 with the idea that the sport of rally should be accessible to everyone. All year round, professional DirtFish instructors pride themselves in teaching car control, confidence, and safety behind the wheel through various driving techniques built from the roots of rally. DirtFish caters to more than 3,000 students a year from across the globe.

5. Kaizen Autosport

kaizenautsport.com/racing-school // (919) 714-7151

Virginia International Raceway

Kaizen Autosport offers an array of driving options at VIR, including high performance driving experiences, driver development, and a full competition racing school. Our racing school is an excellent place to obtain your full competition SCCA and SVRA racing licenses, or just become a better HPDE track driver. Our racing school is unique in that drivers can choose to bring their own car or select from our wide variety of cars, including formula, prototype, and GT.

The Level 1 course focuses on car control, weight transfer techniques, racing protocols, situational awareness drills, and five hours of track time with lots of practice starts and races. The Level 2 advanced course is for experienced drivers wanting to reduce lap times with intense focus on overtaking drills, corner entry and exit speed optimization, and wheel-to-wheel racing with instructors.

Located in a beautiful facility in the paddock at VIR, we offer the perfect setting to learn and go fast. Drivers who complete both courses will get a combined 10-plus hour of track time on two different track configurations to challenge even the best.

6. LevelUp Racing School

levelupracingschool.com // (920) 838-6612

Road America, Road Atlanta, Roebling Road, and more

Our instructors have pedigrees from the top levels of motorsport, including Daytona 24 Hour and Sebring 12 Hour (class and overall) winners, factory drivers, and race team owners with decades of teaching experience, and have been called the best in the world. Schools are located Road America, Road Atlanta, Roebling Road, and more using Spec Miatas. SCCA accredited.

7. MSR Houston

msrhouston.com/schools/competition // (281) 369-0677

Angleton, TX

Over 13 years, the MSR Houston Competition School has trained hundreds of amateur racers. We teach the fundamentals of race craft with on-track experience so that you leave the school ready to race. Each day of the three-day curriculum mixes interactive instruction with on-track sessions led by our instructors, all competition-licensed active racers.

You hone your skills by going wheel to wheel with other drivers in practice races. Graduates are eligible for an SCCA Competition License. MSR Houston is conveniently located only 35 minutes south of downtown Houston. The cost for the three-day school is $1,750 with your own racecar or $3,850 renting a Spec Racer Ford or Spec Miata.

8. Go 4 It Racing Schools

go4itservices.com // (303) 666-4113

Louisville, CO

We are open seven days a week, year round. We are an SCCA Full Competition License issuing school offering driver coaching, corporate events, transportation, vehicle development, and arrive and drive solutions. We operate at multiple tracks and utilize championship-winning racecars – or use your own.

Since 1985, our mission has been to be the best in quality private instruction for cars, motorcycles, trucks, and RVs. We specialize in basic instruction through full competition, utilizing one-on-one instruction and teaching you “the sequence” and strategy that the top drivers in the world use, at your own speed.

9. Porsche Track Experience USA

porschedriving.com // (770) 290-7000

Barber Motorsports Park

• The most intensive and comprehensive curriculums available: Participants are exposed to the most refined training methods and technology available. We offer introductory courses up to advanced racing classes.

• Professional Instructors: Learn skills from past and current champions experienced in all aspects of the sport. All instructors are top professional drivers, certified by Porsche and led by racing legend Hurley Haywood.

• A fleet of over 50 new Porsche vehicles: the program offers the opportunity to experience all currently available Porsche models, including the 911 Turbo S.

• More track time: We believe the best place to learn is behind the wheel.

• Barber Motorsports Park: The exciting and challenging 2.38-mile race track offers 16 turns and over 80 feet of elevation changes. An excellent classroom!

10. Pro Drive Racing School

prodrive.net // (503) 285-4449

Portland International Raceway

Are you an aspiring racer? Have you always had the need for speed? Then the Pro Drive Racing School is the destination for you! 2016 SCCA National Champion Todd Harris will personally teach you the fast way around Portland International Raceway in our Spec Racer Fords.

Our school is accredited by the SCCA, so you can earn your Competition Racing License and then go racing with the Pro Drive Racing Team at racetracks all over the United States. Live in your world, come race in ours!

11. Skip Barber Racing School

skipbarber.com // (866) 932-1949

COTA, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CTMP, Gateway Motorsport Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Road Atlanta, Sebring Raceway

With international racing experience, celebrated skill, and the strong belief that competitive racecar driving is teachable, Skip Barber founded his legendary racing school in 1975. Since that first class, over 350,000 students have become racers and champions. In fact, Skip Barber graduates made up almost half of the starting grid of the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

Today, we are the world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company. We offer driving and racing schools at nine of the finest tracks in America, create imaginative OEM programs that elevate the finest automotive marques, and produce corporate programs that build teamwork and recognize great achievement. There is no driving experience that rivals the Skip Barber Racing School.

The Skip Barber Racing School holds courses at nine base locations, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, Lime Rock Park, and many more!

12. Waterford Hills

waterfordhills.com // (866) 932-1949

Clarkston, MI

Looking for an affordable and proven SCCA accredited racing school? The Waterford Hills Road Racing (WHRRI) competition driving school is designed for drivers wishing to compete in wheel-to-wheel racing. For more than 60 years, WHRRI has been the launching pad for many SCCA National Champions. Offering a strong focus on safety, communication, car control, passing, starts, and more, it is the only SCCA accredited school in SCCA’s Great Lakes Division.

Upon successful completion of the school, you will have earned your SCCA Novice Permit and may race in hundreds of races across the nation. The school’s track is also one of America’s most historic.

