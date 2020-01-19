The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 19, with Pruett, Goodwin, and Kilbey

IndyCar 1hr ago
Vale: Norman "Bubby" Jones
He went from the anonymity of cutting hair in a little town in Illinois to a respected national stylist in a sprint car. His library (…)
North American Racing 12hr ago
Larson takes long-awaited Chili Bowl victory
Kyle Larson finally won the Chili Bowl and he did it in fitting style — by beating Christopher Bell. In his 13th attempt and after being (…)
Formula E 12hr ago
Software glitch cost me Santiago win - Evans
Although Saturday’s ABB Formula E Championship win came down to a last-lap battle between BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther and (…)
Off Road 13hr ago
VIDEO: Dakar 2020 - SSV highlights
The 42nd edition of the Dakar took competitors from the shores of the Red Sea in Jeddah, around the canyons and mountains of the western (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 13hr ago
Amelia Island Concours announces Penske Indy winner cars and visionary innovators
Five Team Penske Indianapolis 500-winning cars will form the core of the Silver Anniversary Amelia’s “Penske Indy Winners” class, and (…)
Off Road 13hr ago
VIDEO: Dakar 2020 - Bike highlights
The 42nd edition of the Dakar took competitors from the shores of the Red Sea in Jeddah, around the canyons and mountains of the western (…)
Formula E 1d ago
Guenther outduels da Costa for Santiago win
BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Max Guenther took a hard-earned victory in the scorching heat of Santiago after a fierce battle with DS (…)
Industry 1d ago
Broadcaster Till says he's cancer free
Driver-turned-broadcaster Brian Till announced his offseason skirmish with throat cancer has been successful. The former IndyCar pilot who (…)
Formula E 1d ago
Evans takes Santiago E-Prix pole
Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans made it through a challenging qualifying session to snatch the Julius Baer Pole Position for the (…)
IMSA 1d ago
BoP tweaks for Rolex 24 revealed
The Balance of Performance adjustments to IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship field have been released for the season-opening (…)
