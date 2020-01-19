Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 19, with Pruett, Goodwin, and Kilbey

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with plenty of time spent on the dangerous pit lane behavior at the 24-hour race in Dubai, lots of WEC, and plenty of IMSA-related items ahead of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, with hosts Marshall Pruett, Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey.

