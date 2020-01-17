Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 17, listener Q&A

Another Listener Q&A episode of The Week In IndyCar show to complement Mike Hull’s guest appearance, all driven by your questions submitted via social media.

